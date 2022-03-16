MURDER: PA Dad Slammed Infant Son Into Bed After Vomiting, DA Says

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania dad was charged with third-degree murder in the death of his eight-week-old son, who was slammed face down on a bed after vomiting and died nine days later in the hospital, authorities said.

The infant was brought to Phoenixville Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 22 by his parents, one of whom is Trappe resident David Moyer, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.

There, medical staff confirmed the baby was not breathing, and subsequently airlifted him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, authorities said. Because of the severity of the baby's injuries, hospital personnel contacted the police.

"CHOP physicians noted both healing injuries on the baby and subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of the left eye, among other findings," DA Steele said alongside Pennsylvania State Police Captain James B. Kemm.

The infant died at CHOP on Thursday, March 3, authorities said. An autopsy performed on Friday, March 4, by forensic pathologist Dr. Julia De La Garza, determined the infant died of multiple blunt impact injuries, and the manner of death was a homicide, she said.

Moyer became the focus of a joint investigation after authorities discovered that he was caring for his son before taking him to the hospital, they said.

Moyer told investigators that he slammed his infant son face down on a bed after he vomited on him. He left the baby there for 20 minutes before returning to find him unresponsive, authorities said.

He informed his wife, and after learning that their son's doctor's office was closed, they both decided to take an Uber to an emergency room, according to a criminal complaint.

The parents waited 20 minutes for an Uber before arriving at the hospital, records show.

Moyer's wife told investigators that she had seen Moyer screaming in the baby's face while holding him on previous occasions, the criminal complaint says. She allegedly said that each time this happened, she had to go get the baby from him.

Moyer was additionally charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $1 million cash bail.

Moyer's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.

