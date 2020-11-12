Montgomery DA: Employee Gave Herself Unauthorized Raises, Stole $393K In Company Funds

A Montgomery County business controller embezzled more than $393,000 in company funds to pay for her own bills and later gave herself unauthorized salary increased, authorities said.

Darby Ibarguen, 45, of Chesterbrook, was arrested on multiple felonies related to the theft of more than from Apparel Business Systems (ABS) in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Plymouth Township Police Chief John Myrsiades said.

Plymouth Township Police were contacted after an internal audit at Apparel Business Systems revealed Ibarguen embezzled company funds, Steele said.

Ibarguen was hired in March 2015 as the company’s controller. She was responsible for accounts payable and receivable, payroll processing and other duties.

An investigation by Plymouth Township Police found that between September 2015 and March 2020, when the theft was discovered, Ibarguen had forged checks and made unauthorized payments from company accounts, including payroll accounts, that totaled $393,496.87, Stele said.

Ibarguen used the following various methods to defraud the company, authorities said:

She forged the signatures of two company executives in writing 21 checks to herself, which totaled $19,000.45

Ibarguen made 92 payments totaling $74,778.46 on her personal credit cards using ABS’s funds, as well as paid her Comcast cable bill 26 times for a total of $5,065.46.

She transferred funds from the company’s bank account to her personal bank account 95 times—many times on a weekly basis—with the individual transfers ranging from $675 to $4,043 for a total of $181,895.89.

Beginning in 2016, Ibarguen increased her bi-weekly salary amount on documents submitted to the payroll company and added additional paychecks to herself when she submitted commission payroll for salespeople.

These alleged thefts amounted to $112,756.61.

Ibarguen is charged with multiple felony counts of Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Forgery, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Theft by Deception.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Francis J. Bernhardt III, who set bail at $400,000 unsecured, and Ibarguen was released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Dec. 22, before Judge Bernhardt.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Scott Frank Frame.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.