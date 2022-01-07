Montgomery County Restaurant Linked To Hepatitis A Outbreak Identified

Officials have identified the Montgomery County restaurant linked to a recent Hepatitis A outbreak, 6abc reports.

Gino's Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton will be closed until further notice as an investigation into the 11 total cases continues, the outlet reports citing a Friday announcement from the county health department. One death reportedly has been confirmed.

The restaurant denies being the source of the outbreak, calling the death claims false and unfounded rumors, according to a statement from the restaurant's lawyer obtained by 6abc.

Officials initially refused to reveal the restaurant's name, claiming that they were "confident there is minimal risk of ongoing spread or transmission from that location," the outlet previously reported.

The restaurant has been serving the community for nearly 40 years, according to its Facebook page.

Gino's did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's message or call placed Friday evening.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the highly contagious and vaccine-preventable hepatitis A virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"Hepatitis A is spread from person to person when putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with feces of a person infected with hepatitis A disease. For this reason, hepatitis A is more easily spread through food and water, particularly in locations and situations where there are poor sanitary conditions or where standard handwashing practices are not observed," the health department says.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.