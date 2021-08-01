Montgomery County Man Facing Child Rape Charges Decades After Alleged Incidents

A Montgomery County man was jailed after a woman alleged she was raped and sexually assaulted by him as a child 21 years ago, authorities said.

Brian Marchini, 46, of Colmar, was slapped with multiple charges on Jan. 7, nearly two months after the woman originally notified police of the accusations on Nov. 2, the Lansdale Borough Police Department said.

Marchini was charged with multiple counts of rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and associated crimes for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor in his care between the years of 2000 and 2005.

He was arraigned before Lansdale District Justice, Edward Levine, at which time his bail was set at $250,000 cash which he was unable to post, and was subsequently transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 13 before Judge Edward Levine.

