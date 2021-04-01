Montgomery County Man, 37, Accused Of Repeatedly Raping, Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl

A 37-year-old Montgomery County man was jailed on accusations he raped and repeatedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl he was caring for, who he said put his genitals in her mouth while he was asleep, NorthPennNow.com reports.

James Maloney, of Hatfield, was slapped with half a dozen charges on Dec. 29, nearly three months after the girl's mother notified police of the alleged crimes, the news outlet said.

Maloney apparently made the girl perform oral sex on him as many as three times, and performed oral sex on the girl while in his care sometime before the onset of the pandemic, according to the criminal complaint.

He admitted after a polygraph exam at the Hatfield Police Department that he had fallen asleep with the girl on the couch and, when he woke up, the girl had placed his penis in her mouth, the police report says.

It was not clear how Maloney and the victim knew each other.

Maloney was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and more.

He was detained at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail with a court appearance before Magisterial District Judge Andrea Duffy set for Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.