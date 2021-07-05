Contact Us
Montgomery County Firefighter Who Died In Line Of Duty ID'd

Cecilia Levine
Sean W. DeMuynck and Penn Wynne firefighters at a scene this year.
Sean W. DeMuynck and Penn Wynne firefighters at a scene this year. Photo Credit: Penn Wynne FD

A volunteer firefighter died in the line of duty Sunday night.

Sean W. DeMuynck was found unresponsive on the third floor of the Rosedale Avenue home in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

DeMuynck was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center at 11:30 p.m., where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m.

DeMuynck started as a volunteer firefighter in August 2019. He had been working with the Penn Wynne Fire Company in Lower Merion, and is survived by his wife and parents, officials said.

DeMuynck and his wife are Canadian and were planning on moving home to rejoin their family this week, 6abc reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

