Montco School Bus Aide Accused Of Groping Elementary Students: Report

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania school bus aide was arrested for sexually assaulting several elementary students, including one who he invited to sit on his lap, authorities said.

The Upper Dublin School District in May was notified of the allegations against Willow Grove's Kenneth Cannon, who helps to transport students to and from Thomas Fitzwater and Jarrettown Elementary Schools, the district said in a newly released statement.

He and the bus driver were immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation.

On one occasion between February and May, Cannon invited a girl as young as six years old to sit on his lap and inappropriately touched her shoulders and thighs, according to an affidavit obtained by 6abc.

The victim claims Cannon's actions were "unwanted" and that he told her "not to tell anyone," the outlet reports.

"The safety of our students is always our top priority," the statement continues. "The District will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects our ability to provide students with safe, secure environments."

Cannon was arraigned Wednesday, July 27, on charges of corruption of minors, sexual contact with a student, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and related offenses, public court records show.

He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 bail, court papers show. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Upper Dublin Police Department at (215) 646-2100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.