MontCo Police Searching For Man Who Accidentally Shot Himself Inside King Of Prussia Mall

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man who they say accidentally shot himself in the leg in the Victoria's Secret store inside King of Prussia mall, 6abc Action News reports.

Upper Merion Township police were called to the lower level of the mall where witnesses said a man shot himself and ran out of the store with a woman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the news outlet reports.

Officers noticed a trail of blood from the mall leading to the parking lot, where the pair was believed to have fled in a silver Dodge minivan with a driver’s side front fender that was a different color, 6abc says.

Store surveillance footage allowed officers to determine "the shooting was clearly accidental," police said.

The man apparently had a gun in his hand inside his jacket pocket when it suddenly went off and shot him in the leg, police told the news outlet.

No other injuries were reported.

