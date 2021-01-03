Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

MontCo Police Searching For Man Who Accidentally Shot Himself Inside King Of Prussia Mall

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
King of Prussia Mall
King of Prussia Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man who they say accidentally shot himself in the leg in the Victoria's Secret store inside King of Prussia mall, 6abc Action News reports.

Upper Merion Township police were called to the lower level of the mall where witnesses said a man shot himself and ran out of the store with a woman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the news outlet reports.

Officers noticed a trail of blood from the mall leading to the parking lot, where the pair was believed to have fled in a silver Dodge minivan with a driver’s side front fender that was a different color, 6abc says.

Store surveillance footage allowed officers to determine "the shooting was clearly accidental," police said.

The man apparently had a gun in his hand inside his jacket pocket when it suddenly went off and shot him in the leg, police told the news outlet.

No other injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.