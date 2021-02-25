MontCo Police Probe Brutal Attack Of Norristown Pizzeria Owner

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a brutal attack of a Norristown pizzeria owner was caught on surveillance video, 6abc Action News reports.

Security footage shows a group of men looking through Mama Venezia's Pizzeria and later running into the establishment with masks on Feb. 19, the news outlet reports.

The group is later seen running out of the pizzeria after owner Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China, told the outlet they stole beers from her.

Ngov ran out after the suspects with a snow shovel, but one of the men retaliated by violently pushing her to the ground, the news outlet reports.

Ngov was able to get up, but not before another man was caught on video punching her in the face to which she then dropped to the ground and received a beatdown by the group, the outlet reports.

Ngov told the outlet that she blacked out and hopes to be paid for the beers by the group who brutally beat her.

Ngov's family reportedly filed a police report, but police say they don't have an update on the investigation, the news outlet reports.

Click here for the full story from 6abc Action News.

