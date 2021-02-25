Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

MontCo Police Probe Brutal Attack Of Norristown Pizzeria Owner

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Mama Venezia's Pizzeria
Mama Venezia's Pizzeria Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a brutal attack of a Norristown pizzeria owner was caught on surveillance video, 6abc Action News reports. 

Security footage shows a group of men looking through Mama Venezia's Pizzeria and later running into the establishment with masks on Feb. 19, the news outlet reports.

The group is later seen running out of the pizzeria after owner Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China, told the outlet they stole beers from her.

Ngov ran out after the suspects with a snow shovel, but one of the men retaliated by violently pushing her to the ground, the news outlet reports.

Ngov was able to get up, but not before another man was caught on video punching her in the face to which she then dropped to the ground and received a beatdown by the group, the outlet reports.

Ngov told the outlet that she blacked out and hopes to be paid for the beers by the group who brutally beat her. 

Ngov's family reportedly filed a police report, but police say they don't have an update on the investigation, the news outlet reports.

Click here for the full story from 6abc Action News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.