Montco Mom Shot Dead In Front Of Son Was 'Energetic With Iconic Laugh'

The murder of a mom in front of her son at a Dunkin' Donuts in the Philadelphia suburbs was spreading shock and sadness through the community.

Those who knew Rachel King, of Elkins Park, were spreading gun violence awareness in the hours that followed her tragic death in at the Melrose Shopping Center on Cheltenham Avenue on Tuesday morning, April 11.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m., while 35-year-old King was waiting in the drive-thru line at Dunkin.

An armed suspect got out of a parked car nearby, walked up to King's Ford Edge, and "fired numerous shots through the driver’s side window," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

King's 11-year-old son was in the back seat, but was not injured in the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect did not appear to try to open King's car door before shooting, and did not appear to communicate with her before pulling the trigger, the DA's office said.

He is described by police as a black man with a thin build wearing light-colored pants and a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. Authorities have also released surveillance images of the suspect's car, described as a "light-colored sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury."

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the shooter is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 ext. 400 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Tips can also be called into the Montco Detective Tip Line at 610-278-3648.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.