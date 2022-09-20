Montco Man Meeting 'Teen' For Sex Instead Busted By Officers At Park: PD

A 23-year-old Montgomery County man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old boy for sex in Bucks County was met by police officers instead, authorities said.

Devon Weiss, of Lansdale, arranged to meet the "child" over an online chat forum and requested sexual acts over text, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police launched an investigation after the person posing as the "boy" informed them of Weiss' alleged actions.

Weiss went to Veterans Memorial Park in Doylestown on July 24 in hopes of meeting him, but instead was arrested by officers, police said.

He was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 19 on the following charges:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Contact/Communication with Minor-Sexual Offenses

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

Sell Obscene Sexual Material

Corruption of Minors

Indecent Assault

Weiss' was released on a signature bond, court records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

