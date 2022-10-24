Montco Driver Badly Injures Elderly Man In Turnpike Crash: State Police

A Montgomery County man struck a pedestrian and then ran him over again while trying to pull over the road, according to a police report.

State troopers said Sean Niehoff, 24, of Jenkintown, was traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the King of Prussia service plaza in Upper Merion on Friday, Oct. 21 just before 7:30 a.m.

Niehoff was changing lanes when he hit 69-year-old Paul Giglio of New Jersey, knocking him to the ground, the report said.

When Niehoff tried to pull off the road, he ran over Giglio's legs, according to state police.

Giglio was treated for injuries to his head and legs at Paoli Hospital in Chester County, authorities said. His condition as of Monday was not clear, but police said his injuries were "suspected serious."

Niehoff was cited for careless driving, the report said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.