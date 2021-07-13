Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

MontCo Athletic Trainer Charged For Giving Alcohol To DUI Teen Who Killed 18-Year-Old In Crash

Nicole Acosta
Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown
Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown Photo Credit: Owen J. Roberts High School/Facebook

A Pottstown woman was charged with furnishing liquor to a minor after the teen she provided it to killed an 18-year-old boy in a crash last year in Chester County, authorities said.

An investigation following the one-car crash that killed 18-year-old Louis Carbajal and led to Homicide by Vehicle-DUI charges against the 18-year-old driver, Connor Quinn, found that the men along with two others were drinking at 35-year-old Kelsey Martin's house prior to the Aug. 10, 2020 crash in North Coventry Township (Chester County) and that she provided beer to them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Further investigation also found that Martin had provided alcohol to some of the men on a previous occasion that summer, according to a criminal complaint.

Martin knew the men through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown where several of them had been athletes, the complaint says.

Martin no longer works at the high school, according to the staff page on the school district's website.

Martin is charged with six counts of furnishing liquor to a minor.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m., Aug. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Edward Kropp Sr. 

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lauren Marvel, captain of the Pottstown Community Justice Unit.

