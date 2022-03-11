Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA

A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets.

Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the black market in Montco and Bucks County, said District Attoney Kevin R. Steele in a release on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Also charged were Robinson's brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old Kenneth Robinson, both of Glendale, 23-year-old Maurice Baker IV of Bristol, 22-year-old Brett Portner of Jenkintown, and 25-year-old Joseph Lynch III of Georgia.

Investigators believe Baker, Portner, and Lynch made illegal straw purchases of guns from legitimate dealers before turning the weapons over to the Robinson brothers.

From there, police say Clayton Robinson used a power tool to remove traceable information like serial numbers from the guns, before selling them on the streets. The Robinson organization also sold "switches," slang for kits that convert a handgun from semiautomatic to full automatic, the DA's office claimed.

Of the 34 guns police believe the Robinson crew trafficked, only six have been recovered, officials said. Specific accusations vary, but prosecutors said all six are charged with organized crime, a felony, and conspiracy to commit the same.

The Robinson brothers, Baker, and Portner are all in custody, authorities said. A warrant for Lynch's arrest has been issued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.