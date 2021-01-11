Contact Us
date 2021-01-11
Police & Fire

Mom, Daughters Injured In I-95 Philly Crash, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Interstate 95
Interstate 95 Photo Credit: Famartin - Wikipedia

A mom and her two daughters were left injured after a crash on I-95 Monday, CBS3 reports.

Around 12:30 a.m., the family was driving west on Bridge Street, attempting to turn onto the I-95 ramp, when a tractor-trailer crashed into the car, according to the news outlet.

One of the daughters was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while the other daughter and her mother were treated for minor injuries, the outlet says.

Click here for the full story from CBS3 Philly.

