Mom, Daughters Injured In I-95 Philly Crash, Report Says

A mom and her two daughters were left injured after a crash on I-95 Monday, CBS3 reports.

Around 12:30 a.m., the family was driving west on Bridge Street, attempting to turn onto the I-95 ramp, when a tractor-trailer crashed into the car, according to the news outlet.

One of the daughters was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while the other daughter and her mother were treated for minor injuries, the outlet says.

Click here for the full story from CBS3 Philly.

