Missing PA Man Who 'Planned To Kill Himself' Found Dead, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Stephen Zborowsky
Stephen Zborowsky Photo Credit: PA Crime Stoppers

A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead.

The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. 

Authorities did not say where his body was discovered or what caused his death.

Zborowsky had told his brother that he was going to kill himself by jumping off a boulder at Lorimer Park in Huntingdon Valley, police said. He also apparently told his mother he would buy a rifle and shoot himself in his vehicle. 

The man had been staying with his brother in Philadelphia since he was arrested for domestic assault against his wife on Saturday, Aug. 6, police said.

During a search, police say they found Zborowsky's abandoned vehicle in a cemetery located on Byberry Road in Hatboro on Tuesday, Aug. 16. 

Officers couldn't find Zborowsky, but did find his cell phone and a child gun lock inside his car, they said.

Zborowsky did not own any guns nor was he found to have made any recent purchases, police said at the time.

Further details on the case were not immediately known.

