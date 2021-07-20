Military Veteran Grave Markers Stolen From Lansdale Cemetery

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after 56 metal military veteran grave markers were stolen from Lansdale Cemetery, NorthPennNow reports.

An unknown amount of suspects are believed to have stolen the grave markers between May 31 and July 11, Lansdale Mayor Garry Herbert told the news outlet.

"They are likely going to try and make money off the markers by taking them to a metal salvage or scrapyard in the hopes of making a quick buck," Herbert said.

"Those who served with distinction and honor in our community deserve to rest in peace and be honored for their commitment to our nation."

In response to a Facebook commenter asking how the community can help get the grave markers replaced, Herbert said he was "reaching out to a few people here in the borough to find out the right way to address this and should be able to update this soon."

