Police in Suburban Philadelphia are turning to the public for help locating a missing man.

King of Prussia's John Stevens, 86, is driving a white Hyundai Sonata.

He was last seen in Upper Merion around 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. He is believed to be at risk.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

