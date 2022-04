A man being robbed by two teenage boys wrestled a gun from one of the boys and used it to kill them both in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in an alley behind 334 Warren St., in Norristown, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

The shooter and would-be robbery victim was questioned and released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

