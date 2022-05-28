Man Who Tried Sexually Assaulting Woman On Schuylkill River Trail Released On Bail: Police

A man who approached a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail and tried forcibly pulling her pants down was arrested and charged, then released on unsecured bail, authorities said.

The woman was walking on the trail behind Valley Forge Towers when Michael Wiggins approached her on Friday, May 27 around 1:35 p.m. in Upper Merion, local police said.

Wiggins grabbed the victim’s hips and then tried to pull down her pants, but she was able to push him away and escape, police said.

The victim gave a description of Wiggins to police, and he was found by officers minutes later, Upper Merion police said.

Wiggins and he was taken into custody and charged with indecent and simple assault.

He was being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Henry J. Schireson and then released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

