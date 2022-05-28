Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: GUILTY: Kidnapping Rapist Who Cancelled Plea Deal Convicted In Rampage Through PA, NJ, NY
Police & Fire

Man Who Tried Sexually Assaulting Woman On Schuylkill River Trail Released On Bail: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Wiggins
Michael Wiggins Photo Credit: Upper Merion PD

A man who approached a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail and tried forcibly pulling her pants down was arrested and charged, then released on unsecured bail, authorities said.

The woman was walking on the trail behind Valley Forge Towers when Michael Wiggins approached her on Friday, May 27 around 1:35 p.m. in Upper Merion, local police said.

Wiggins grabbed the victim’s hips and then tried to pull down her pants, but she was able to push him away and escape, police said. 

The victim gave a description of Wiggins to police, and he was found by officers minutes later, Upper Merion police said.

Wiggins and he was taken into custody and charged with indecent and simple assault.

He was being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Henry J. Schireson and then released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.