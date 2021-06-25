Man Trapped Under Lawn Equipment Rescued From Culvert In Upper Providence

A man was safely rescued after being trapped under commercial lawn equipment in a culvert in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Crews freed the man from the culvert at Springertown and Roboda Roads in Upper Providence Friday morning, according to Dan Kerrigan, Chief of Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services.

The man was taken by Friendship ambulance to Paoli Hospital Trauma for nature and injury type, George Gillliano, EMS Director said.

