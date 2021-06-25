Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Man Trapped Under Lawn Equipment Rescued From Culvert In Upper Providence

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services Department

A man was safely rescued after being trapped under commercial lawn equipment in a culvert in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Crews freed the man from the culvert at Springertown and Roboda Roads in Upper Providence Friday morning, according to Dan Kerrigan, Chief of Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services.

The man was taken by Friendship ambulance to Paoli Hospital Trauma for nature and injury type, George Gillliano, EMS Director said.

