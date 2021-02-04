Man Left With Head Injury Following Cheltenham House Fire

A man was left with a head injury after a fire broke out in a Cheltenham home early Friday morning, 6abc reports.

Fire crews arrived at the 200 block of Deaver Road to find heavy flames on the first and second floors of the home, around 1:30 a.m., authorities told 6abc.

The flames spread to the attic and roof of the single-family house before firefighters were able to gain control, 6abc reports.

A man suffered a cut to the head and was being treated at the scene by EMS, authorities told 6abc.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.