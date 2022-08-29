Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

Minutes later, police were told that two gunshot victims had been taken to Pottstown Hospital in separate vehicles, they said.

Dakari Rome, of Pottstown, was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, the DA said.

The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was driven to the hospital by his mom, police said. He was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand and was released.

An autopsy was performed on Rome’s body by Dr. Khalil Wardak, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, who determined that the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death is homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.