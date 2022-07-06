Man Found Shot Dead On Norristown Sidewalk: DA

Police are asking the public for help after a man was found lying on a sidewalk shot to death in Norristown.

The 56-year-old man was found around 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 when Norristown police responded to the 300 block of Noble Street, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood.

The victim, who was shot multiple times, was identified as Stephan Bates, of Norristown, the DA and police chief said.

Investigators believe Bates was shot on Monday, June 6, they said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the fatal incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

