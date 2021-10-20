Man Arrested In Shooting Near Lincoln High School That Killed Man, Injured Teen

A 21-year-old man was arrested in a shooting that killed a man and injured a teen near a Philadelphia high school Monday, authorities said.

Aaron Scott and his brother, a 16-year-old student, were involved in an altercation with several other students as they were being dismissed from Lincoln High School shortly before 3 p.m., CBS3 reports citing Philadelphia police.

The pair fled after firing shots, but were quickly apprehended by two plainclothes officers nearby, the outlet says.

Jeffrey Carter, 65, died after being shot in the head, CBS3 says.

The teen boy is in critical condition, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

