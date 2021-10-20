Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: AT LAST: Accused Leaders Of Nigerian Online Romance Scams Taken Into Custody
Police & Fire

Man Arrested In Shooting Near Lincoln High School That Killed Man, Injured Teen

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Aaron Scott
Aaron Scott Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A 21-year-old man was arrested in a shooting that killed a man and injured a teen near a Philadelphia high school Monday, authorities said.

Aaron Scott and his brother, a 16-year-old student, were involved in an altercation with several other students as they were being dismissed from Lincoln High School shortly before 3 p.m., CBS3 reports citing Philadelphia police.

The pair fled after firing shots, but were quickly apprehended by two plainclothes officers nearby, the outlet says.

Jeffrey Carter, 65, died after being shot in the head, CBS3 says.

The teen boy is in critical condition, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here for the full report by CBS3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.