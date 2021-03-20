Man Accused Of Gunning Down Ex-Girlfriend's Brother Captured By U.S. Marshals In Philadelphia

A Lansdowne man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's brother in Norristown was captured this week in Philadelphia by members of the U.S. Marshals, after months on the run, authorities announced.

Nyjeah White, 27, was taken into custody Friday in the Germantown section without incident, on charges of first- and third-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm and possessing an instrument of crime, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Norristown police responded to the alley between 1238 and 1240 Markley St., around 9:40 p.m. last New Year's Eve on reports of a shooting, where they found Rasheed Bundy, 36, with a gunshot wounds in his head, Steele said.

Dr. Kahlil Wardack of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Bundy’s body on Jan. 1, 2021, which found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

An investigation found that White, Bundy's sister's ex-boyfriend, was seen at a party on Markley Street that evening, Steele said. Bundy had left his home two doors down to talk to White, just before the shooting, Steele said.

Detectives recovered video surveillance that showed a dark-colored sedan matching the defendant’s car leaving the scene immediately following the shooting.

A warrant for White's arrest was issued on Jan. 2. He was taken into custody on March 19, authorities said.

White was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Greg Scott without bail, and remanded to the Montgomery County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., April 2, before Judge Scott.

The case will be prosecuted by First Assistant Edward F. McCann Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Kelly Lloyd.

