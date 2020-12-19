Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, 25, Dies In Montgomery County Trench Collapse

Cecilia Levine
Abington Police
Abington Police

A 25-year-old man died when a retaining wall collapsed on him while digging a trench Saturday afternoon in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The man, who may have been a construction worker, was working at a home on Wrack Road in the Jenkintown section of Abington, when the wall fell on him around 3:45 p.m., Abington Police Lt. Ed Quinn told Daily Voice.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Firefighters responded where they found the man crushed by the stone wall, according to initial reports.

An investigation is ongoing, Quenn said.

