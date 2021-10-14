Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Mall Dressing Room Peeping Tom Wanted By Abington Township Police

Nicole Acosta
The suspect at the Willow Grove Park Mall
The suspect at the Willow Grove Park Mall Photo Credit: Abington Township Police Department

Abington Township police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who was seen filming a woman changing in a mall dressing room.

The young woman was trying on clothes in an unidentified store in the Willow Grove Park Mall on Aug. 29 when she noticed someone filming her under the door with a camera, according to Abington Township police.

The man fled the area after the woman informed store employees.

He was spotted driving a newer model white Volkswagen Golf or GTI model with a roof rack, police said.

Additional security footage showed the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women in the mall, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a White or Hispanic male in his thirties. 

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Township police Detective Sgt. Shawn Nisbet at 267-536-1111.

