Lansdale Police Seek Info In Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash

Authorities are seeking the public's help in the investigation of a pedestrian crash in Lansdale on Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian was struck by a possible dark blue Hyundai Sonata exiting the Wissahickon Park Apartments complex in the 700 block of East Main Street, and rushed to an area hospital, Lansdale Borough police said.

The driver fled westbound on East Main Street sometime around 5:40 p.m., according to police.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801.

