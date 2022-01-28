Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Lansdale Police Seek Info In Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Lansdale police
Lansdale police Photo Credit: Lansdale Borough Police Department/FACEBOOK

Authorities are seeking the public's help in the investigation of a pedestrian crash in Lansdale on Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian was struck by a possible dark blue Hyundai Sonata exiting the Wissahickon Park Apartments complex in the 700 block of East Main Street, and rushed to an area hospital, Lansdale Borough police said.

The driver fled westbound on East Main Street sometime around 5:40 p.m., according to police.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.