Lansdale PD: Drunk Parolee Caught Breaking Into Car Tried Fleeing Through Local Yards

A drunken 29-year-old parolee caught breaking into a Lansdale resident's car tried running from police through local yards before officers caught up to and arrested him, authorities said.

Police responded to the 300 block of Perkiomen Avenue on reports of a suspicious man going through a 9-1-1 caller's car when they found a man later identified as Aaron J. Munson, squatting against a house around 12:25 a.m. Jan. 9, Lansdale police said.

Munson jumped up and ran from officers through a yard then got on the ground, where officers took him into custody, police said.

Munson was found carrying two sandwich bags containing marijuana, and showed signs of being under the influence, according to police.

Munson was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, loitering, prowling at nighttime, public drunkenness and more.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Scott, who gave Munson $50,000 cash bail. Munson was remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.