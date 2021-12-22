Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Lansdale Family Home Ravaged By Fire Week Before Christmas

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: North Penn Volunteer Fire Company (Facebook)

Support is on the rise for a Montgomery County family whose home was ravaged by fire.

Fire crews rushed to a house on East Hancock Street in Lansdale around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and were met with massive flames that fully engulfed the structure in less than an hour, NorthPennNow reports.

The fire severely damaged the home, causing the Guertse family to lose all of their personal belongings as well as two pets, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page had raised nearly $19,000 as of Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to donate and click here for the full story from NorthPennNow.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.