Lansdale Family Home Ravaged By Fire Week Before Christmas

Support is on the rise for a Montgomery County family whose home was ravaged by fire.

Fire crews rushed to a house on East Hancock Street in Lansdale around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and were met with massive flames that fully engulfed the structure in less than an hour, NorthPennNow reports.

The fire severely damaged the home, causing the Guertse family to lose all of their personal belongings as well as two pets, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page had raised nearly $19,000 as of Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to donate and click here for the full story from NorthPennNow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.