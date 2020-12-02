Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Landsale PD: Man High On PCP Pushed, Punched Officers During Thanksgiving Day Arrest

Cecilia Levine
Elijah Derns
Elijah Derns Photo Credit: Landsdale PA (via CrimeWatch)

A man high on PCP was arrested after pushing and punching police officers trying to arrest him on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to 291 North Broad St. on Nov. 26 around 1:25 p.m., on reports of a suspicious person threatening to hurt people and high on PCP, Landsale police said in a news release.

The man, later identified as Elijah Derns, 24, began cursing and pushing officers, saying he refused to be arrested, police said.

Derns started throwing punches, hitting officers twice before he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Both officers sustained minor injury during the assault Lansdale police said. 

Derns was arraigned on five charges some including aggravated assault and resisting arrest, with bail set at $10,000 cash. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Levine on Dec. 9, at noon.

Source: Landsdale Police/www.CrimeWatch.PA.Com

