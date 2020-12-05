Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW ANYTHING? Suspicious Cord Found Hanging From Lansdale Park Tree

Cecilia Levine
A suspiciously fashioned electrical cord was found hanging from a tree in Lansdale.
A suspiciously fashioned electrical cord was found hanging from a tree in Lansdale. Photo Credit: Lansdale Police/CrimeWatchPA

Authorities in Lansdale are investigating a suspicious object found hanging from a tree.

Police responding to reports of a suspicious object in a tree at Whites Road Park was later determined to be an extension cord, fashioned into a loop on each end, police said in a release.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call or email the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801 or crimetips@lansdalepd.org. 

Tips can be anonymous.​Source: Lansdale Borough Police Department

Source: Lansdale Police Department/CrimeWatch

