KNOW ANYTHING? Suspicious Cord Found Hanging From Lansdale Park Tree

Authorities in Lansdale are investigating a suspicious object found hanging from a tree.

Police responding to reports of a suspicious object in a tree at Whites Road Park was later determined to be an extension cord, fashioned into a loop on each end, police said in a release.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call or email the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801 or crimetips@lansdalepd.org.

Tips can be anonymous.​Source: Lansdale Borough Police Department

