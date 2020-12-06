KNOW ANYTHING? PA Porch Pirate Swipes Holiday Decor

The New Hanover Township Police Department has a real-life grinch on its hands (scroll for video).

The thief was caught stealing packages and holiday decor in the Hanover Pointe development off Route 663, in Pottstown, police said in a Facebook post Dec. 2.

Home surveillance tapes captured the suspect, a white male possibly in his 20s driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, police said.

The thief is seen stealing a wreath and small tree from the home.

The New Hanover Township Police Department is investigating multiple thefts of packages and holiday decor in the Hanover... Posted by New Hanover Township Police Department on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Anybody with information about these thefts is encouraged to contact the NHPD at 610-327-1150.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.