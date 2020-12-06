Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? PA Porch Pirate Swipes Holiday Decor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The New Hanover Township Police Department has a real-life grinch on its hands.
The New Hanover Township Police Department has a real-life grinch on its hands. Photo Credit: New Hanover PD

The New Hanover Township Police Department has a real-life grinch on its hands (scroll for video).

The thief was caught stealing packages and holiday decor in the Hanover Pointe development off Route 663, in Pottstown, police said in a Facebook post Dec. 2.

Home surveillance tapes captured the suspect, a white male possibly in his 20s driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, police said.

The thief is seen stealing a wreath and small tree from the home.

Anybody with information about these thefts is encouraged to contact the NHPD at 610-327-1150.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.