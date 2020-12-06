KNOW ANYTHING? PA Porch Pirate Swipes Holiday Decor

The New Hanover Township Police Department has a real-life grinch on its hands (scroll for video).
The thief was caught stealing packages and holiday decor in the Hanover Pointe development off Route 663, in Pottstown, police said in a Facebook post Dec. 2.
Home surveillance tapes captured the suspect, a white male possibly in his 20s driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, police said.
The thief is seen stealing a wreath and small tree from the home.
Anybody with information about these thefts is encouraged to contact the NHPD at 610-327-1150.
