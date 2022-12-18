Contact Us
King Of Prussia Mall Police Shootout: What We Know

Cecilia Levine
Seasons 52 at the KOP Mall.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police shot at a hit-and-run crash suspect after he led a brief pursuit then got out of his car and fired a handgun at officers near the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, Dec. 18, authorities said.

An Upper Merion bike officer responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at the mall on the Green Deck around 2:30 p.m., local police said.

The suspect vehicle, a red Nissan Juke, fled the parking deck and tried to leave the mall near the Season 52, where the vehicle became stuck in traffic, authorities said.

That's when the car drove off a 4-foot stone wall and became disabled. The suspect got out of the car and fired a 9mm handgun at the officer approaching on foot, who fired back and shot the suspect twice in the legs.

The officer was not injured and the suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

