Item Covered In Racial Epithets Found Hanging From Norristown Building

Authorities in Norristown are investigating a local "act of racist hate."

Local officials said only that an item covered in racial epithets and objects was found hanging from a building Thursday morning.

It was not clear which building the item was hanging from, or what it was.

Daily Voice's email sent to Police Chief Mark Talbot Saturday morning was not immediately returned.

"This behavior was designed to divide us, but we won’t let it," the chief said.

"It is also meant to cause pain and suffering. We hope that healing will happen as we consciously decide to double-down on treating everyone that we encounter with dignity and respect."

This morning, members of the public brought to our attention an act of racist hate involving a figure suspended from a... Posted by Chief Mark Talbot on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Detectives are actively searching for a suspect.

Norristown Council condemned racist behavior in a statement.

"The Municipal Council of Norristown does not stand for any racist, sexist, or other hateful actions and behaviors in any of its residents or visitors to demean and belittle others," the statement says.

"Norristown is home to over 35,000 people whose diverse backgrounds make it a melting pot of cultures from block to block, neighborhood to neighborhood."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.