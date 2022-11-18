Injured MontCo Man Attacked First Responders Who Came To Help: Police

A Montgomery County man who appeared to be injured sprang to his feet and assaulted the first responders who came to help him, according to authorities.

Police in Upper Gwynedd Township were called to the area of North Wales Road and Mendham Drive for a reported medical emergency just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

There, officers saw 68-year-old Harry R. Boutcher of North Wales lying partially on the road.

When Officer Frederick Lynch approached to see if Boutcher was responsive, police said the 68-year-old "suddenly lunged upwards and began to assault" him. Other officers and ambulance personnel tried to intervene, but Boutcher "took a fighting stance toward them," authorities said.

He was eventually subdued and charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer — a felony — and other related offenses, police said. As of Friday, Nov. 18, Boutcher is held at the county jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to state court records.

Officer Lynch was treated for injuries to his head and shoulder at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. His condition was not immediately clear.

