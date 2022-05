A house was struck by lightning in Montgomery County, officials confirmed.

A washing machine was smoking after the 3:50 p.m. incident, Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz told Daily Voice.

No injuries were reported.

A severe tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia until 7 p.m.

