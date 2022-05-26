House Explosion Reported In Pottstown (DEVELOPING)

A house exploded Thursday, May 26 in Pottstown, according to initial and developing reports.

At least two nearby homes were also damaged as a result of the incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on North Washington Street near Butler Street, unconfirmed reports say.

Photos posted to Twitter by Pottstown Mercury reporter Evan Brandt show debris from the scene.

Further information on possible injuries and the cause was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

