Police & Fire

Hours-Long Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully At Montgomery County Business: Report

Nicole Acosta
Montgomery Township police
Montgomery Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/Montgomery Township PD

A barricade situation that lasted nearly five hours at a Montgomery County business ended peacefully, WFMZ reports.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Garden Golf Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 after a person barricaded themself inside a closed business and threatened self-harm, the outlet says.

After hours of negotiations, the person came out just before 4 p.m., according to the outlet.

"We thank the public for their patience and cooperation," Montgomery Township police said on Facebook.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

