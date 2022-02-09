Hours-Long Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully At Montgomery County Business: Report

A barricade situation that lasted nearly five hours at a Montgomery County business ended peacefully, WFMZ reports.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Garden Golf Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 after a person barricaded themself inside a closed business and threatened self-harm, the outlet says.

After hours of negotiations, the person came out just before 4 p.m., according to the outlet.

"We thank the public for their patience and cooperation," Montgomery Township police said on Facebook.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.