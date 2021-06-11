Homeowner's Body Found In Rubble Of Eagleville Fire, Police Say

The suspect of a Lower Providence police standoff was found dead in the rubble of his burned-out home following a fire, gunfire, and series of explosions Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The body of Thomas Razzi, 66, was found in the rubble of his Eagleville home just before midnight, nearly 12 hours after he allegedly displayed a firearm to a code-enforcement officer attempting to complete a routine follow-up inspection, according to Lower Providence Township police chief Mike Jackson.

Razzi allegedly chased the officer with the gun, before going back into the home on 4000 block of Cardin Place around noon, police said.

As additional officers responded to the scene, there were a series of explosions that caused three homes to catch on fire, and left one person with minor injuries, Jackson said.

Once the scene was secured, investigators found Razzi's body in the rubble, Jackson said. He was identified during an autopsy performed Friday morning by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, with his cause and manner of death still pending.

Preliminary information indicates that the cause of the explosions and gunfire were likely the result of chemical substances being mixed to make illegal fireworks, Jackson said.

Investigators believe Razzi made his own fireworks and had several firearms and ammunition inside his home.

Displaced residents were connected with the Red Cross, and have received accommodations, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign posted for the victims of the damaged homes had raised over $5,400 as of Friday morning.

The code enforcement officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital then released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lower Providence police at 610-539-5901.

