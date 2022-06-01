Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Montgomery County Restaurant

An unidentified Italian restaurant in Montgomery County is under investigation by state and local health officials after a Hepatitis A outbreak was linked to the establishment, 6abc reports.

Six of the eight people with laboratory-confirmed infections have been hospitalized, the outlet says citing a statement from health officials released Wednesday. They added that one death is under investigation.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The virus is highly contagious and vaccine-preventable, officials say.

"Hepatitis A is spread from person to person when putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with feces of a person infected with hepatitis A disease. For this reason, hepatitis A is more easily spread through food and water, particularly in locations and situations where there are poor sanitary conditions or where standard handwashing practices are not observed," the health department says.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.