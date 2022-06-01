Contact Us
Police & Fire

Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Montgomery County Restaurant

Nicole Acosta
Pennsylvania Department of Health logo
Pennsylvania Department of Health logo Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Health logo (Facebook)

An unidentified Italian restaurant in Montgomery County is under investigation by state and local health officials after a Hepatitis A outbreak was linked to the establishment, 6abc reports.

Six of the eight people with laboratory-confirmed infections have been hospitalized, the outlet says citing a statement from health officials released Wednesday. They added that one death is under investigation.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The virus is highly contagious and vaccine-preventable, officials say.

"Hepatitis A is spread from person to person when putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with feces of a person infected with hepatitis A disease. For this reason, hepatitis A is more easily spread through food and water, particularly in locations and situations where there are poor sanitary conditions or where standard handwashing practices are not observed," the health department says.

