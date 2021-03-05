Heavy Fire Destroys Normandy Farms Carriage House

A heavy fire broke out at a popular hotel and wedding venue in Montgomery County Thursday night, authorities said.

Authorities were dispatched to the Normandy Farms Carriage House located in the 1400 Block of Morris Road in Whitpain Township shortly after 8 p.m., according to a statement released by Emergency Alerts of Delaware, Bucks, and Montgomery counties.

First responders noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the farmhouse, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to locate the seat of the fire and found that the majority of the fire was on the second floor and the void space in the attic, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire after about an hour, and up to six fire hoses were placed on the second floor to preserve the building, authorities said.

Despite their efforts, fire crews were unable to save the carriage house due to extreme fire, water, and heat damage, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control just after 9:15 pm, after more than an hour of aggressively working on the scene, authorities said

Normandy Farm officials released this statement on Facebook Thursday night:

"A heartfelt thank you to Center Square Fire Company and all of the surrounding fire companies that came to assist, along with Whitpain Township Police Department. We can’t explain our gratitude in words."

In a follow-up statement released Friday morning officials said:

"The Normandy Farm team is sincerely grateful to each and every one of you for the overflowing support, love, and sharing of personal memories in the historic Carriage House and on property at Normandy Farm. We will rebuild, return stronger, and continue to provide exceptional experiences to our guests and friends of the Farm."

There were no injuries reported and it is not yet clear how the fire began.

