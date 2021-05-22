HAZMAT: 6 Report Difficulty Breathing In MontCo Drug Lab Leak

Crews responded to a Montgomery County home on reports of people having difficulty breathing due to an acid leak coming from a drug lab in the basement, officials said.

Fire and HazMat teams were dispatched to the home at 129 4th Avenue in Pennsburg sometime just before 4 p.m., Emergency Dispatch Services said.

Five people refused treatment while one was taken to St. Luke’s Quakertown for difficulty breathing, officials said.

Authorities found materials to make drugs in a locker in the basement, dispatch services said. It was unclear if anything was being made.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say this was a meth lab.

