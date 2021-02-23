Hatfield PD: Boy, 15, Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing His 2 Siblings

A 15-year old Lansdale boy is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault on accusations he stabbed his two siblings at a Montgomery County elementary school Monday evening, authorities said.

Nathan Serrano apparently stabbed his 13-year-old brother and 9-year-old sister on the playground of Oak Park Elementary School around 5:20 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Hatfield Township Police Chief William Tierney said.

The suspect's mother called the 9-1-1 shortly before local police arrived saying that two of her children had been stabbed by her other son, Steele and Tierney said.

The 13-year-old boy suffered from 15 stab wounds to his chest, back, face, neck, and hand, and the 9-year-old girl suffered from stab wounds to her head, Steele and Tierney said.

The incident occurred during after-school hours and was not related to any school activity, and no students were in the building at the time, according to a statement from North Penn School District officials.

The kids were taken by Volunteer Medical Service Corps (VMSC) to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where the boy underwent surgery, and the girl received medical treatment.

The boy is in critical but stable condition and the girl was treated and subsequently released, Steele and Tierney said.

Hatfield Police recovered the knife used by Serrano as well as video surveillance from the school that recorded the entire attack, Steele and Tierney said.

In the footage, Serrano is seen running off toward Oak Park Road, Steele and Tierney said.

He was later located at a nearby home, where he was taken into custody, Steele and Tierney said.

Serrano was also charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrea Duffy, who set bail at $500,000, and remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 9 before Judge Duffy.

"Tragic events such as this are always upsetting," North Penn schools said.

"I want to assure you that the safety of the Oak Park community is our number one priority. Thank you to our local police and NPSD security who responded swiftly to this evening’s events."

