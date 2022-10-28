Guns Used In Deadly Roxborough HS Shooting Trafficked By Philly Sheriff’s Deputy: Reports

Two guns used in last month's deadly Roxborough High School shooting were among firearms trafficked by a Philadelphia sheriff's deputy, federal authorities say.

Samir Ahmad, 29, was a sworn law enforcement officer when he illegally sold two semiautomatic pistols to an FBI informant, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero in a a statement Thursday, Oct. 27.

Prosecutors said the federal informant who purchased the firearms warned Ahmad that he was in the country illegally and could face deportation if caught with a weapon.

“You don’t got to worry about none of that," the sheriff's deputy allegedly replied. Ahmad made $3,000 for the sale, investigators believe.

According to court documents obtained by 6abc, among the guns that Ahmad trafficked were the ones used in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High, which killed one teen and wounded four others. However, it wasn't immediately clear if those were the same guns sold to the informant.

Ahmad was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and was dismissed from the Sheriff's Office the same day, authorities said.

He's charged with firearms trafficking and related counts, and is currently held at FDC Philadelphia, federal records show. If convicted, Ahmad could face up to 15 years behind bars.

