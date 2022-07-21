Contact Us
Gunman Captured Nearly 3 Months After Upper Gwynedd Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Damian Thomas
Damian Thomas Photo Credit: Upper Gwynedd PD

A North Wales man was captured nearly three months after shooting and injuring two people in Upper Gwynedd, authorities said.

Damian Thomas, 24, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, July 19, after police detectives and members of the US Marshals Service learned he had been staying at a house in Philadelphia, they said.

The man was driving along Sumneytown Pike when he shot two people around 10 a.m. on April 16, police said.

Thomas fled the scene, and both victims were taken to Abington Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The victims later identified Thomas as the alleged shooter, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thomas has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Thomas was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $99,000 bail, records show.

