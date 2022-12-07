Fugitive Wanted On Aggravated Assault Charges Found Dead In Pottstown: Authorities

A man wanted by police on aggravated assault charges was found dead in Pottstown, authorities said.

The body of 27-year-old Del Harvey was found inside a home on East High Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told Daily Voice.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which authorities said they heard while trying to serve a search warrant on the home.

Harvey had been wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Phoenixville on June 19, Clark said.

Officers tried to negotiate with Harvey to leave before being allowed into the home by the owner. That's when they made the discovery.

The Pottstown Police Department is investigating the incident alongside the US Marshals Service.

