Former MontCo Lacrosse Camp Instructor Facing More Serious Sex Assault Charges, Report Says

A former instructor at a Montgomery County lacrosse camp previously accused of asking two of his young, female students for nude photos over Snapchat is facing more serious allegations, NorthPennNow reports.

John Mallozzi, 21, of Horsham, has been accused of sexually assaulting two females, one who was 13 at the time, the news outlet reports.

Mallozzi, who worked at Be Your Best Camps, was arrested in 2019 after apparently requesting nude photos from a pair of juvenile female counselors after camp hours.

He was subsequently slapped with a slew of charges including criminal solicitation of child pornography, and more.

Mallozzi was faced with more serious accusations last January, however, after two females told authorities he had sexually assaulted them, NorthPennNow says citing court documents

A female victim was giving Mallozzi a ride home, when he drunkenly unlocked both of their seatbelts and proceeded to sexually assault her in front of his home in June 2020, according to the criminal complaint filed in Horsham Township.

The alleged victim tried stopping Mallozzi, but he continued for at least seven minutes, authorities said.

Another victim came forward during the investigation saying Mallozzi offered to give the girl a ride home when she was 13, in January 2016, police said. Mallozzi instead brought the girl to the Hatboro-Horsham High School parking lot, where he "forced himself on her" for nearly five minutes, NorthPennNow says citing the police report.

Mallozzi was arrested on Jan. 21 and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Harry Nesbitt III. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, but Mallozzi posted bail and was freed from custody.

The next court appearance for arraignment is scheduled for April 14 before Judge Steven O’Neill at the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, NorthPennNow says.

