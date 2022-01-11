Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car.

According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18.

The suspect caught on surveillance footage is described as a black or dark-skinned Hispanic male, with a "bushy afro-type hairstyle," police said.

He was spotted wearing a white T-shirt with a graphic design on the front, Nike-brand black sweatpants, and light-colored sneakers.

He was wearing a black hoodie but was caught on video taking it off after lighting the car on fire, police added.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a Blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a sunroof, a roof rack, and possible damage to the left rear bumper, authorities went on.

The man was a passenger in the van, which was driven by another unidentified person, according to investigators.

To leave information or submit a tip, call or text anonymously at 215-686-8477, or visit PhillyPolice.com.

